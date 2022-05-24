(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday lauded the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau of anti graft watch dog under the supervision of Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, Director General NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was chairing a meeting held to review the performance of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially convictions during 2017 to 2022.

Director General NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan attended the meeting through video link.

He briefed the meeting that since 2017 to 2021, 53 convictions were made under section 10 of the NAO-1999 and 36 convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999.

The DG NAB-KPK informed that Rs 2,299.68 million had been recovered under section 10(a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs 671.044 million had been recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 since 2017 to 2022. Moreover, fines of Rs 487.40386 million had been imposed under section 10 of the NAO-1999 since 2017 to 2022.

He further said that during 2017, fines of Rs 24.57338 million were imposed on 5 convicted persons under section 10 of the NAO-1999 along-with rigorous imprisonment.

In 2018, 25 accused persons were convicted wherein fines of Rs 306.4251 million had been imposed on 24 convicted persons along-with rigorous imprisonment while 1 accused person has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment only, Brig (R) Awan added.

The DG NAB-KPK informed that during the year 2019, fines of Rs 56.

4889 million had been imposed on 6 convicted persons with rigorous imprisonment.

Similarly, in 2020 an amount of Rs 456.34 was recovered from 5 convicted persons, while fines of Rs 63.24881 were imposed on 4 convicted persons along-with rigorous imprisonment, he told the meeting.

The DG NAB-KPK informed that during the year 2021, an amount of Rs 661.34 was recovered from 6 convicted persons; while fines of Rs 36.66767 were imposed on 6 convicted persons along-with rigorous imprisonment.

In 2022, the NAB-KPK recovered an amount of Rs 1,182 million from 2 convicted persons while in 2021 the NAB-KPK succeeded in proving case against two persons who were convicted by accountability courts under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999. An amount of Rs 460.83 million was also recovered from these convicts.

The DG also informed the meeting that during the year 2019, due to the efforts of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999, an amount of Rs 4.37 million was recovered.

In 2018, due to the efforts of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 08 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts and an amount of Rs. 196.542 million was recovered, he added.

In 2017, NAB-KPK proved cases against 20 persons who were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 and an amount of Rs 9.302 Million were recovered, he concluded.