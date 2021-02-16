UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman's Video Scandal: Tayyeba Gul, Farooq Naul Acquitted Of Charges

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:43 PM

An Accountability Court in Lahore has acquitted both Tayyeba Gul and her husband Farooq Naul of charges of blackmailing NaB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal and six other people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) An Accountability Court on Tuesday acquitted Tayyeba Gul and her husband Farooq Naul of charges of blackmailing NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal and six other people.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali announced the verdict on the acquittal plea of both Tayyeba Gul and her husband Farooq Naul.

Tayyeba and her husband had filed acquittal plea last year in Feb before the court for their alleged involvement in blackmailing NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal and six other people.

In 2019, NAB had filed reference against the couple for allegedly blackmailing NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal and six others after two controversial audio and video recordings involving chief of the country’s top anti-corruption authority went viral on social media.

NAB described the audio-videos as “scandalous” and an attempt by the blackmailers to tarnish the image of the leading state institution. Javed Iqbal was accused of inappropriate conversation with a woman. The woman was later identified as Tayyaba Gull, who was allegedly an accomplice of the blackmailers.

According to the reference, the group allegedly blackmailed several individuals including the NAB Chairman while the same gangsters committed frauds with public worth Rs24.4 million. The NAB further claimed that they had received six separate complaints against Gull and Naul and at least 36 witnesses recorded their statements against the accused persons.

