NAB committed to eradicate corruption by adopting 'Accountability for All': Javed Iqbal

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday said NAB was absolutely committed to eradicate corruption from the country by adopting 'Accountability for All' policy

He said NAB has made three pronged strategy for awareness, prevention and enforcement in order to aware people about the ill-effects of corruption and to bring the corrupt elements to justice as per law, a press release said.

He said during meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan, Amir Jahangir who presenting the official copy of the Global Competitive Report 2019 of World Economic Forum to him at NAB headquarters.

Javed lqbal thanked the World Economic Forum and Mishal Pakistan, Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum's Future of Economic Progress System Initiative for their confidence and appreciation for the efforts undertaken by NAB in the last 12 months.

The report lauded NAB's efforts to aware people about the ill-effects of corruption in order to make the country corruption free under corruption contribution to Pakistan's Competitiveness in 2019 as compared to last year, Amir Jahangir said.

Earlier, Amir Jahangir briefed the NAB chief about the progress made by Pakistan on the Competitiveness 4 in the last 12 months. He said that, the country had made good progress on institutions' pillars.

He said a change of 2 ranks from 109 last year to 107 this year. The institution pillars captures the progress on transparency, security, property rights, social capital, checks and balances and ethics, performance of both the public-sector and corporate governance.

He said NAB's efforts and successful interventions have impacted in improving Pakistan's competitiveness scores, where efforts to curb organized white collar crime has improved 9 points from 121 in 2018 to 112 this year.

Amir Jahangir said the complaints of corruption have been reported more than the last year. Due to this, moved 2 ranks from 99 last year to 101 this year. This is an improvement in score from 32 to 33 this year compared to 2018.

He said this also signified the number of incidents being reported now as much more compared to last year.

A noteworthy improvement of public trust in NAB has increased in order to tackle national level accountability challenges.

The competitiveness 4 evolved to make countries more future ready for public policy delivery and ensure future challenges and complexities due to the ever-changing relations between governments and their citizens.

Pakistan has made great progress on some of the indicators responsible for futures and foresight, especially on the "Government ensuring policy stability", where Pakistan has been ranked at 80 among 141 countries globally.

Suggesting Pakistan to continue its efforts on accountability for all and drive against corruption, the report also identified that Pakistan needs to focus more on improving its "Legal framework's adaptability to digital business models", although Pakistan scores at 41 this year. Lack of attention to digital businesses and cyber security can impact the country in the future. This also includes cybercrimes and digital frauds and loss to public at large, it added.