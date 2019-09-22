UrduPoint.com
NAB Condemns Jang Group's Vilification Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:40 PM

NAB condemns Jang Group's vilification campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has vehemently denied the news report published in daily Jang, News and aired in by Geo tv's programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath," alleging that bureaucracy has stopped performing duties due to the fear of NAB.

A spokesman of NAB outrightly rejected the accusations and termed the news item baseless, concocted and contrary to the facts saying that Jang group has launched a systematic propaganda campaign against the Bureau.

NAB strictly condemns the pervasive vilification campaign spear headed against it by Jang Group. The anti graft watchdog recognizes and acknowledges the services of law abiding bureaucrats, the spokesman said.

"The Bureau was the most prestigious among the anti corruption institutions whose services have already been acknowledged by reputed various national and international institutions in their reports.

" Indeed bureaucracy would have smooth sailing, if strictly goes by the book.

The NAB respects everyone's self esteem and considers bureaucracy as the backbone of country's economy. He said bureaucracy should take decisions on merit by adhering to rules and ensuring transparency.

The NAB firmly believes that all were equal before the law and if anyone breaches the rule, law will have to take its course. Quoting Gallup and Gillani surveys, the spokesman said 59 percent people had shown their confidence over NAB's performance.

It merits mentioning here that Chairman NAB had addressed bureaucracy in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar and apprised them about his corruption eradication efforts.

