The court says that the verdict will be announced on March 20.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) An accountability court on Tuesday reserved verdict on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Faryal Talpur’s petition seeking restoration of her bank accounts.

The accountability court judge reserved the judgment after hearing arguments from both sides. Advocate Farooq H.Naek appeared before the court on behalf of Faryal Talpur and submitted that freezing bank accounts before the approval of inquiry was against the law over which National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor assured that the accounts were seized as per designated rules.

The petitioner asked the court to order the government authorities for restoration of her bank account. The court reserved the verdict and will announce it on March 20.

On December 17, 2019, Islamabad High Court allowed bail to PPP member of the provincial assembly Faryal Talpur over charges of money laundering and having fake accounts for this purpose.

The court directed her to deposit Rs 10 million as surety bond.

On December 11, 2019, IHC had granted bail to former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in the Park Lane Estate Company and the money laundering through fake bank accounts references filed against him by NAB.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, her sisters Faryal Talpur, Azra Fazal Pechuho, Zardari’s aide Khawaja Anwar Majeed, his sons Khawaja Nimar Majeed, Khawaja Mustafa Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed are accused of money laundering through 29 fake accounts registered with Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited under peoples’ Names who themselves were not aware of their accounts.