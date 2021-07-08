UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Appeals Against Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal's Bail

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday challenged the bails of PML-N leaders former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismail in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday challenged the bails of PML-N leaders former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismail in the Supreme Court.

The NAB filed separate petitions against the decisions of the Islamabad High Court regarding granting of bails to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismail.

The NAB in its prayer pleaded the court to declare bail decisions of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismail null and void as there was no hardship matter in these cases.

The NAB stated that the IHC had ignored the facts in the decisions.

The NAB also named the federation as party in the case.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered Ahsan Iqbal to be released on bail on February 25, 2020 while bail of Miftah Ismail was accepted in December 2019 and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's bail was accepted on February 25, 2020 against Rs one million surety bond.

The NAB stated that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the main accused in the LNG reference. The NAB alleged that the LNG project was awarded to the favourite persons. The NAB petition also include the main points of the LNG inquiry report.

