NAB files reference against 3 former BDA chairmen in Gwadar Water Desalination Plant scam

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Balochistan, filed a reference against three former Balochistan Development Authority's (BDA) chairmen for misusing of authority in installation of Water Desalination Plant in the port city of Gwadar.

The illegal award of contract and payments to the blue eyed companies caused Rs 1 billion loss to the national exchequer, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

NAB has nominated former chairmen BDA including Muhammad Farooq, Sadat Anwar Qambrani, Ali Zaheer Hazara, Director BDA Javed Khan and contractors namely Ejaz Malik, and Syed Mohammad Badar, as accused in the reference.

An investigation into the Water Desalination Project initiated to provide clean water to the residents of port city of Gwadar revealed that BDA authorities in connivance with each other not only illegally awarded contract of the project to Ejaz Malik, owner of the Air treatment, and Syed Muhammad Badar, owner of the Pure Pak Company, but also made advance payments in violation of rules and regulations.

Further investigation revealed that the contracting companies neither fall in the required category nor possessed relevant experience to set up a water desalination plant.

NAB, Balochistan, filed the reference against three BDA chairmen, one Director BDA and two company owners with the approval of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal.