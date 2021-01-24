NAB gets evidence of stashed abroad money by big fish: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said the anti-graft watchdog has solid evidence of billion of rupees' money laundered by some big fish.

In a statement here, he said billion of rupees were laundered by opening fake accounts in the Names of "Faluda Wala," "Chabri Wala"and "Paupar Wala".

NAB investigated white collar mega corruption cases and time was required to probe such cases as some information needed to be collected from abroad.

He said various corruption references filed by bureau were under trial in various accountability courts.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation in his address to Constituent Assembly had identified bribery and nepotism as main cause of decay.

He said there was a difference between white collar crimes and street crimes. NAB was committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases. NAB was the focal institution of Pakistan under United Nations convention against corruption and was Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

NAB is considered role model organization in SAARC countries. International Economic, Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan has lauded anti-graft watchdog's anti corruption endeavours.

NAB has so far deposited Rs. 714 billion since its inception, which is being termed as a great achievement.

Some 1,243 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs 943 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts.

NAB has constituted Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.The CIT has the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of monetary and land revenue department.

NAB officers are working with dedication and commitment as per law. NAB is on right track due to commitment of its officials.

Chairman NAB vowed taking the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations into logical conclusion as per law.