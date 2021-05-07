UrduPoint.com
NAB Not Submitted Request For Putting Name Of Shahbaz On ECL

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

NAB not submitted request for putting name of Shahbaz on ECL

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that national accountability bureau (NAB), didn't submit request to concerned department for putting the name of Shahbaz Sharif on exit control list (ECL).

Shahbaz Sharif who was facing the money laundering and corruption cases had received the permission from courts to go abroad, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Shahbaz Sharif got the bail on medical grounds, he said adding that the court permitted the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to leave the country on medical ground.

Ex Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif but the latter didn't come to Pakistan for facing corruption cases, he added. Replying to a question, he said three persons of Sharif family are absconders.

