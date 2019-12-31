UrduPoint.com
NAB Rawalpindi Recovers Rs 94bn, Files 32 Corruption References

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:01 AM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 94 billion and filed 32 corruption references in different courts in 2019

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 94 billion and filed 32 corruption references in different courts in 2019.According to details, the regional bureau authoriszed 162 inquiries and 39 investigations in last one year.NAB also recovered Rs13 billion, arrested 39 accused persons, placed the names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorised 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam.

The bureau filed six corruption references in the Islamabad accountability courts against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Kadwai, Hussain Lawai and others which are under trial as per law.The bureau had also arrested former Interior minister and PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in misappropriation case in Narowal Sports City Project.

The NAB Rawalpindi had also sought notorious Madarba scam and recovered Rs2 billion in 2019.

