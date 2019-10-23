UrduPoint.com
NAB Rejects Allegations About Delay In Nawaz Sharif's Treatment

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:47 PM

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Sharif's treatment

NAB says Nawaz Sharif was provided full health facilities but he preferred his tests from Sharif Medicla Complex

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday rejected all allegations levelled against it by the PML-N leaders that Nawaz Sharif was shifted very late to the hospital after his health deteriorated in jail.

According to the details, NAB termed all the allegations baseless and said that former prime minister was shifted to the hopsital for complete medical examination and to raisee his platelets. Through a statement, the NAB said a team of doctors would accompany him 24 hours to provide full medical care. The NAB's spokesperson said that the 3 doctors and paramedical staff from Punjab Institute of Cardiology was available for Nawaz Sharif and cardiac ambulance was available in NAB office for 24 hours. Nawaz Sharif, he said , continuously rejected medical facilities provided by NAB and his blood tests were conducted by staff of Sharif Medical Complex.

On the other hand PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif criticized government policy of delaying medical care as political victimization.

He said government is playing with the life of Nawaz Sharif and government would be responsible if something happens to Nawaz Sharif.

He said the rulers have violated the law by not following the jail manual.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif is under the custody of NAB in Choudhary Sugar Mills case while an accountability court sentenced him to seven years in jail in Al Azizia reference.


Prime Miniser Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to ensure the best treatment for PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was going through treatment at Services Hospital.

In a statement on her twitter account, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan prayed for the health of Nawaz Sharif and directed the Punjab government for the best possible care in accordanance with the wishes of his family.

She said the PM had also sought detailed report about the health of Nawaz Sharif from Punjab government.

