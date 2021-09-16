UrduPoint.com

NAB Takes Notice Of Fake Calls Through Int'l Numbers

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday took notice of fake calls, in the name of NAB by some elements for pressurizing the private institutes or officials to get their personal benefits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday took notice of fake calls, in the name of NAB by some elements for pressurizing the private institutes or officials to get their personal benefits.

These accused used international telephonic numbers to make telephonic calls to the officials or private institutes and they also set the NAB officers pictures at their whats app profile display,said NAB sources.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had also issued directions to take action against such elements.

It may be mentioned here that NAB intelligence wing had so far arrested 12 accused involved in such practices.

The NAB once again informed that on the directions of its Chairman, no NAB official made any contact through telephone with any individual or institution regarding inquiry or investigation but they only ensured written correspondence with the individual or organization concerned.

