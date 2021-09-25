UrduPoint.com

NAB To Continue Accountability Process Against Corrupt Elements: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:42 AM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday appreciated the role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for continuing trial against powerful personalities involved in corruption and money laundering cases

This is first time in the history of the country that accountability bureau is taking strict action against high profile persons found guilty in corruption cases, he said while talking to a private television channel. Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif who were facing money laundering cases, wanted to shut the doors of accountability process, he stated. Commenting on extension of NAB chief, he said a legal team is looking into the matter. He hoped that accountability process would continue after the decision of NAB chief.

