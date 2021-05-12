NAB to move SC to challenge Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

(@fidahassanain)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar says National Accountability Bureau will file appeal against Shehbaz Sharif bail as there are a lot of legal issues in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) National Accountability Bureau Lahore decided to approach the Supreme Court to appeal against the Lahore High Court's verdict granting bail to PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

According to a Spokesman for NAB Lahore, the decision was taken after the LHC issued a detailed verdict in the said bail case.

He said the NAB’s Prosecution Team has initiated preparing an appeal, as per law, keeping in view the over-sighted facts by three member bench of LHC.

He clarified that the NAB is a National Institution, which performs its duties under lawful parameters purely in the good faith and interest of the nation and the country.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the National Accountability Bureau would file appeal against Shehbaz Sharif bail as there were a lot of legal issues in the case.

He stressed the need for electoral reforms in order to ensure transparency in the election system of the country.

He was talking to a tv channel on Tuesday. Shahzad Akbar said it was the responsibility of the government to provide justice to the people.

He said Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against Shahbaz Sharif was closed on technical grounds, however, it could be reopened whenever solid evidences surfaced.