NACTA Includes TLP Into List Of Pakistan’s Outlawed Organizations

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:13 PM

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outlawed organizations

An Official of the authority says that any aid given to TLP will now be considered as terror financing.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Tehreek-i-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) was included into list of Pakistan’s outlawed and banned organizations, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) said on Friday.

An Official of the authority said that any aid given to TLP would be considered as terror Financing.

According to the document released by NACTA, TLP was given 79th number in the list of banned and outlawed organizations.

The Interior Ministry announced to determine the assets of TLP through Deputy Commissioner.

Federal Cabinet on Thursday approved summary of the Interior Ministry to ban TLP under Terrorism Act, 1997.

The Interior Ministry had forwarded a summary to the Federal cabinet, saying that the government had reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country.

The ministry said that the group intimidated the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent bystanders.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that a reference for dissolution of TLP would soon be submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The ECP, following the SC decision, would de-notify the religious party.

