NADRA DG holds E-katchery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Director General, Imran Ali Khan, held E-katchery to resolve the issued being faced by citizens here on Friday.

A good number of citizens from different cities contacted him telephonically from 11 am to 1pm.

The DG listened to the issues and ordered departments concerned to resolve,Deputy Director (Operations), Abdullah Aslam, Assistant Director (OPs) Muhammad Shazar and Asst Dir (Coordination) Umair Khalid were accompany the DG, said a news release issued here.