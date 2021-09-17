UrduPoint.com

NADRA DG Holds E-katchery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Director General, Imran Ali Khan, held E-katchery to resolve the issued being faced by citizens here on Friday.

A good number of citizens from different cities contacted him telephonically from 11 am to 1pm.

The DG listened to the issues and ordered departments concerned to resolve,Deputy Director (Operations), Abdullah Aslam, Assistant Director (OPs) Muhammad Shazar and Asst Dir (Coordination) Umair Khalid were accompany the DG, said a news release issued here.

