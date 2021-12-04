NADRA employees among eight arrested, cellular franchise sealed : Imran Riaz

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :FIA Cybercrime Sindh's Head Imran Riaz on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight persons including NADRA employees for their involvement in the sale of 'Illegal SIMs' by sealing cellular franchises in Kashmor and Ghotki.

While addressing a press conference at FIA Cybercrime Zone Sindh, he alleged that busted NADRA's employees were running the franchises.

He said that five thousand illegal SIMs had been issued through the ten thousand thumb impressions.

Sharing the details, he said that a team of the Cybercrime Sukkur raided the franchises and seized the thumb impressions.

He claimed that the SIMs were being used by the dacoits of Katcha areas, criminals and child pornographic rackets.

Replying to a question, he said that they were writing a letter to the cellular mobile operator to block the aforesaid illegal SIMs.

Imran Riaz said that the SIMs were activated through the thumb impressions, which were collected from the NADRA's data as those were of high resolutions.

He also suspected the high scale usage of illegal SIM's across the country.

The Cybercrime Sindh's Chief said that a comprehensive report would be prepared on the matter to share with the high-ups.

He also announced the launching of 'Operation Cyber Storm' to curb the menace of crime through the computer and internet.

