NADRA Offices To Open From Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would open its offices from Monday.

Those wishing to visit NADRA offices should first call its call center helpline 7000 to get necessary information, said a press release.

Those who want to receive their new cards should visit the offices after May 15.

The citizens who would be applying for new registration and biometric verification would be given priority.

Masks, temperature checking and sanitisation of hands would be mandatory for persons visiting the NADRA offices.

NADRA urged citizens to follow the guidelines at its offices, maintain social distancing and use its online registration services wherever possible.

NADRA had extended the term of the cards expired since September 2019 to July 2020.

