NADRA to open 46 new centers at Tehsil level by Aug14 to facilitate citizens, Prime Minister told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday told that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would open its 46 new centers at Tehsil level by August 14 to facilitate the citizens.

He was told this by NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik, who called on him here. Attorney General Khalid Javed was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister was further informed that besides introducing innovative applications for the assistance of startups under the vision of Digital Pakistan, NADRA would also help the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in broadening the tax-base.

Imran Kahn, while appreciating the measures being taken by NADRA, stressed that the provision of facilities to the common man was the foremost priority of present government.