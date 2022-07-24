Nagar College of Nursing, Thalassemia Center to be inaugurated next month

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) ::In the 11th meeting of the Board of Governors of Bacha Khan Medical Complex, apart from approving the establishment of Nagar College of Nursing, MTI Swabi, a detailed review of the Thalassemia Centre currently under construction was done and decided to inaugurate it next month.

The 11th meeting of the Board of Governors of Teaching Hospital Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi was held under the Chairmanship Major General (Retd) Salahuddin Qasim in which other members of the Board of Governors Dr. Arshad Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Tufail Khan, Dr. Ashfaq Mian Anwaluddin, Dean Gajju Khan Medical College Professor Dr. Shamsur Rahman, Hospital Director Dr. Hafiz Amjad Mehboob, Medical Director Dr. Shahid Nisar, Nursing Director Mehran Khan, Director Finance Akhtar Zeib, Secretary BOG Waris Khan, Additional Hospital Director Topi Dr. Gul Preez also participated.

Nursing Director Mehran Khan while giving a detailed briefing on the nursing college to the ward members, said that the "Nagar" college of nursing would be started in the next two to three months in a rented building in which 50 students would be admitted initially. BOG and other members jointly gave in-principle approval to name the College of Nursing as "Nagar" College of Nursing.

The establishment of the college will fill the shortage of nurses in the hospital while it will be the first nursing college at the government level for the people of Swabi. In the meeting, Dean Gujo Khan Medical College, Hospital Director, Medical Director, Director of Finance, Director of Nursing, HR, Pharmacy, the efficiency report of IT, media and material department was also reviewed.

In order to discuss the construction and inauguration of Swabi Thalassemia and Research Center in the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Chota Lahore Labiqa Akram took a special part and told the members that the construction of the center had been completed and after providing the necessary equipment, the center would be opened next month.

Board member Dr. Tufail Muhammad Khan directed the officers concerned to ensure supply of necessary equipment for the center as soon as possible and said "this would be the first thalassemia center at the government level in Swabi from which more than 300 patients will be benefitted". Chairman BOG said that absenteeism and non-punctuality of staff would not be tolerated. The heads of all departments had been instructed to ensure the attendance of their subordinate staff in the biometric machine.

In the meeting, progress was reviewed on the construction of a separate building for Gajju Khan Medical College. Dean Dr. Shamsur Rahman told the board members that 134 kanals of land had been allotted for the college and the land was now fully under the supervision of the administration.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on institutional practice. The board members emphasised on making IBP more stable and emphasised to ensure the attendance of the consultants and to adhere to the scheduled time for the institutional practice.