ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The US Embassy Islamabad, in collaboration with the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has launched a series of professional development webinars.

The series of webinars is focused on assessment of student performance in online higher education degree programmes.

Addressing the first webinar on Monday, Rector NAHE, Prof. Shaheen Sardar Ali said that these webinars will contribute to a smooth transition to online learning, as the higher education institutions in Pakistan are developing online degree programmes to cater the students' critical need for an enabling environment amidst the crises posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the webinars would respond to an urgent need of the academic community to find out ways to make an online assessment as an effective measure of student's performance.

She also appreciated the US Embassy's collaboration in holding the webinars. "NAHE is fortunate to co-host the live webinars on student assessment in online education with the US Embassy" she added.

Prof. Stephanie L. Moore, Director, Instructional Design, school of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Virginia, is an expert leading the sessions. The first webinar was attended by NAHE officials, Vice Chancellors, faculty and senior administration of over 80 universities from across Pakistan.

It is to mention here that established by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), NAHE is working to improve the quality of teaching, research and governance in higher education institutions across Pakistan.