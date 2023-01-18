Narowal DC chairs anti-polio campaign review meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahrukh Khan Niazi, a review meeting was held at the end of the second day of anti-polio campaign.

The health department officers including assistant commissioners (ACs) attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the performance of the polio teams was reviewed to achieve goals of the second day of anti-polio campaign.

DO Health Dr Muhammed Tariq, while briefing the deputy commissioner, said that the target for the second day was 123,763, while 118,137 children were administered polio drops, which is 96 per cent of the target, set for the second day of the ongoing campaign in the district.

The deputy commissioner issued orders to ensure 100pc fulfillment of the set targets for the success of the national anti-polio campaign. He directed the officers concerned to work more hard and diligently to make the anti-polio campaign successful.