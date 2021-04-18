UrduPoint.com
Naseem Shah Working To Improve His Performance, Game

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :National pacer Naseem Shah is currently working with National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) trainers on improving his game.

During his training session, Naseem was recorded doing push-ups after dropping a catch, a private news channel reported.

According to the sources, Naseem has decided to punish himself 15 push-ups after dropping a single catch.

It must be noted here that 18-years-old Naseem Shah was dropped from the team after he was failed to perform.

He is currently working at NHPC to make a strong comeback in the national side.

Naseem has so far played nine Tests from Pakistan since his debut against Australia in 2019.

