Naseem Shah working to improve his performance, game

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :National pacer Naseem Shah is currently working with National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) trainers on improving his game.

During his training session, Naseem was recorded doing push-ups after dropping a catch, a private news channel reported.

According to the sources, Naseem has decided to punish himself 15 push-ups after dropping a single catch.

It must be noted here that 18-years-old Naseem Shah was dropped from the team after he was failed to perform.

He is currently working at NHPC to make a strong comeback in the national side.

Naseem has so far played nine Tests from Pakistan since his debut against Australia in 2019.