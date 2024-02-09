Nasir Cheema wins PP-59 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Muhammad Nasir Cheema has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-59, Gujranwala-I by securing 37,478 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Bilal Farooq Tarar who bagged 32,570 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 45.97%.