Nasir Cheema Wins PP-59 Election

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Muhammad Nasir Cheema has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-59, Gujranwala-I by securing 37,478 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Bilal Farooq Tarar who bagged 32,570 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 45.97%.

