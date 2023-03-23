Nation celebrates Pakistan Day pledging to ensure strong defence, prosperity

The nation celebrated 83rd Pakistan Day on Thursday with a resounding commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defence of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):The nation celebrated 83rd Pakistan Day on Thursday with a resounding commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defence of the country.

The day was observed to commemorate the passage of historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals whereas the change of guards' ceremony was also observed at the Quaid's Mausoleum and Mazar-e-Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

The Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to be held today, was postponed due to inclement weather, the parade will now be held on March 25.

President Dr Arif Alvi In his message to the nation on Pakistan Day expressed confidence that Pakistan has the ability to overcome the challenges it faced today and said that working with unity, faith, and discipline would make the country strong and prosperous.

He mentioned that the country established state institutions, made its defence impregnable, achieved nuclear deterrence, curbed terrorism, overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, and displayed the spirit of sacrifice and cooperation in the face of natural calamities.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message said that Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit.

"I have no doubt that Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers," the prime minister said in a message on Pakistan Day.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf In his Pakistan Day message stressed upon the need to forget bilateral differences and work towards the development of the country. He emphasized the importance of adopting the guiding principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline of Quaid-e-Azam to overcome the crises currently faced by Pakistan, and to repeat the spirit of March 23, 1940.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani is his message congratulated the nation and emphasised the historical significance of the occasion, reminding the people of the struggles and sacrifices made to achieve independence and urging them to reflect on the values that underpin their nation.

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman said Pakistan Day was a symbol of struggle and national unity for every citizen. In her message on 23rd March, the federal minister extended her felicitations to all the countrymen on Pakistan Day.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan's civil awards on 135 citizens as well as foreign nationals on Pakistan Day, in recognition of their excellence and gallantry in their respective fields.

The awards were conferred at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here, also attended by the cabinet members, diplomats and family members of the recipients of the awards.

The president distributed the civil awards in 10 categories including Nishan-i-Imtiaz, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Quaid�Azam, Sitara-i-Shujaat, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Presidential Award for Pride of Performance, Tamgha-i-Shujaata and Tamgha-i-Khidmat.

Pakistan Day was also celebrated at all PAF Bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor on Thursday.

To commemorate this auspicious day in a befitting manner a guard mounting and wreath laying ceremony was held at the mausoleum of great poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

President Dr Arif Alvi granted a remission of 90 days in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution. However, the remission would not be applicable to prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities. Besides, the prisoners involved in rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and financial crimes, would also be ineligible for remission.

Ceremonies were held at embassies of Pakistan in different parts of the world on Thursday to mark Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

Pakistani embassies' staff and their families and Pakistani community celebrated the Day in India, Russia, Belgium, United Arab Emirates and other countries. Pakistani flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played on the occasion.

Messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out.