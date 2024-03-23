Nation Celebrates Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Saturday with National zeal and fervour, reaffirming the commitment to work hard for the development, stability, and unity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Saturday with National zeal and fervour, reaffirming the commitment to work hard for the development, stability, and unity of Pakistan.

The day was dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals while special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag was hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day was the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of three armed forces and other security forces conducted march past while fighter planes presented aerobatic maneuvers.

Besides President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, federal cabinet members, services chiefs, diplomats, notables from different walks of life and a huge number of citizens attended the ceremony.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud was the guest of honour in the military parade while the contingents of China and Azerbaijan were also being featured in the parade.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his speech said that Pakistan was a peace-loving and responsible nuclear state but it would neither make any compromise on its sovereignty nor would tolerate any efforts of terrorists or any group aimed at destabilizing it.

"Pakistan wants relations with all its neighbors. We are a peace-loving country and a responsible nuclear state. However, let me make it clear that we will not compromise on our sovereignty.

.. We will not tolerate any efforts by terrorists or any group to destabilize our country," the president said addressing the Pakistan Day Parade ceremony held here.

An investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari conferred awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

The President conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan award on Minister for Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, military top brass and members of the diplomatic corps.

The award was conferred in recognition of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud's meritorious services for Pakistan and its people, enhancing defence cooperation, strengthening of bilateral ties and contributions towards peace efforts in the region.

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Sindh Ministers including Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon were also present on the occasion.

Acting Governor Balochistan Capt (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai conferred civil awards to 15 individuals on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan province for their outstanding contributions in various spheres of life.