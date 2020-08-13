Nation obligations to uphold Independence Day forever for dignity of country: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Baluchistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said it was now our responsibility and especially the younger generation to uphold Independence forever.

He stressed on to remain committed to the security, dignity, and development of the beloved homeland with sincerity, high spirits, and patriotism.

He expressed these views in a message on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

The Governor said that today we are celebrating Independence Day as the anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan adding that on the same day, Pakistan came into existence as sovereignty and independent state in the world, and the Muslims of the subcontinent were liberated from non-national slavery.

He said that our elders had struggled for this purpose for a long time and achieved this blessing of Allah by rendering great sacrifices adding that today we paid homage to the martyrs and conquerors of the freedom movement who had sacrificed their lives for our country.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said it is now the responsibility of us, and especially the younger generation, to uphold this freedom forever and to remain committed to the security, dignity, and development of the beloved homeland with sincerity, high spirits, and patriotism.

He said that the current situation in the country demands that the entire nation should once again create in itself the same spirit, unity, and solidarity that was shown during the Tehreek-e-Pakistan so that we all come together, work for the integrity and development of the country by doing and forgetting our differences.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to keep this country under His protection and give us the courage and strength to serve our homeland.