UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Obligations To Uphold Independence Day Forever For Dignity Of Country: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Nation obligations to uphold Independence Day forever for dignity of country: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Baluchistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said it was now our responsibility and especially the younger generation to uphold Independence forever.

He stressed on to remain committed to the security, dignity, and development of the beloved homeland with sincerity, high spirits, and patriotism.

He expressed these views in a message on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

The Governor said that today we are celebrating Independence Day as the anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan adding that on the same day, Pakistan came into existence as sovereignty and independent state in the world, and the Muslims of the subcontinent were liberated from non-national slavery.

He said that our elders had struggled for this purpose for a long time and achieved this blessing of Allah by rendering great sacrifices adding that today we paid homage to the martyrs and conquerors of the freedom movement who had sacrificed their lives for our country.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said it is now the responsibility of us, and especially the younger generation, to uphold this freedom forever and to remain committed to the security, dignity, and development of the beloved homeland with sincerity, high spirits, and patriotism.

He said that the current situation in the country demands that the entire nation should once again create in itself the same spirit, unity, and solidarity that was shown during the Tehreek-e-Pakistan so that we all come together, work for the integrity and development of the country by doing and forgetting our differences.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to keep this country under His protection and give us the courage and strength to serve our homeland.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Martyrs Shaheed Same Independence Amanullah Khan Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

19 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

19 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

34 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

49 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

1 hour ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.