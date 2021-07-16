Nation proud of armed forces' sacrifices in war on terror: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the nation was proud of the sacrifices of martyrs from the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the war against terror

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the nation was proud of the sacrifices of martyrs from the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the war against terror.

"Sacrifices of martyrs will not go waste and the armed forces and the public will thwart evil designs of the terrorists together", he said during his visit to the residence of martyred Captain Affan Masood here on Friday.

Captain Affan Masood had embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Pasni, Balochistan on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met the family members and extended his condolences to the family of the martyred officer.

"I salute the spirit of the mother of martyred Captain Affan Masood who is proud of her son's noble deed of safeguarding the holy land", Sarwar said.

He said, "Those sacrificing lives in the fight against terrorism and maintaining peace on borders are close to our hearts".

Governor said India was working on the agenda of sabotaging peace in the region, adding that time has come for the world to look at India's role in terrorism and expose its belligerent designs.

Responding to a question, he said India's animosity to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was another reason for keeping Afghanistan at war, adding that a peaceful Afghanistan will ensure prosperity in the region.

To a query, he said India was promoting terrorism in the region and it was bent upon destabilizing peace in Afghanistan, adding that a stable Afghanistan was beneficial to Pakistan's progress and India cannot digest this fact.

"We are ready to play our part in peaceful negotiations but Pakistan will not be a part of any war because Pakistan has suffered irreparable loss of life and property due to its participation in US war", Sarwar said.

He, to another question, said Pakistan wants peace in the region while the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan was a challenge for Pakistan, adding that Pakistan was pursuing a policy of non-interference and let the Afghan people choose leadership.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the sacrifices made by Pakistan for peace in the entire region, especially in Afghanistan were unprecedented.

He said that all political and religious parties of Pakistan and every individual must support the armed forces in their fight against terrorism and securing the frontiers.