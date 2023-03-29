UrduPoint.com

Nation Remembered Legendary TV Actor 'Latif Kapadia' On His Death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The nation remembers the legend Latif Kapadia on his 21st death anniversary on Wednesday to pay tributes for his unforgettable contribution to this entertainment industry.

He was a Pakistani stage and television actor. The great artist was born on March 27, 1934, in Nasik, Maharashtra, in British India.

Latif Kapadia migrated to Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan at the age of 13, electronic channels reported.

Latif began his career as a stage actor. He was initiated into acting in 1953 by a theatre-loving couple, Meherji and Pervaiz Dastur. They presented many plays in the 1950s.

In 1957, Latif Kapadia joined the Avant-Grade Arts Theater formed by Ali Ahmed and Latif's elder brother, Ghulam Ali Kapadia. Ali Ahmed's play, Sheeshay Kay Aadmi, was a great hit. Latif Kapadia had played a pivotal role in it. His other noted plays that earned him fame were Qissa Jagtay Sotay Ka, Ek Din Ka Sultan and Phir Bhi Hum Jeetay Rahay.

He is considered one of the most famous actors of Pakistan television.

In 1967, When Pakistan Television came to Karachi, Latif Kapadia did his first television play, Sheeshay Kay Aadmi, recreating the same role. His other television plays include Baarish, Barzakh, Fifty Fifty, Gurez, Nadan Nadia, and Shikastay Arzoo.

Kapadia also played a role in a film Very Good Dunya, Very Bad Log, the film was released in 1998. He was fond of singing also and used to sing the songs of his friend, Ahmed Rushdi, who was a well-known singer in the Pakistan film industry.

On March 23, 2001, Latif Kapadia received the Pride of Performance award from the President of Pakistan. He got the award for his services towards theatre in Pakistan.

Sadly, Kapadia died of cardio-respiratory arrest on March 29, 2002. He left behind his wife, a son and four daughters. Kapadia was buried in Mewashah graveyard in Karachi.

