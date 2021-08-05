Nation stands firm with Kashmiris: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the nation stood with the Kashmiri brethren and both (Kashmiris and Pakistanis) would jointly reverse the August 5 action of India.

In a video message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal , he said " Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris like rock and Indian action of Aug 5 will be reversed jointly".

Pakistan had fought four wars on Kashmir and our young people were martyred. And country's economic, political and foreign policies revolve around the Kashmir issue.

The people of Kashmir has written a new history of sacrifices and the extremists, fascists like Narendra Modi could not defeat their resolve and commitment to sacrifice for Kashmir cause.

He said that the flame of independence of Kashmir which was kindled by the people of occupied Kashmir seventy years ago was shinning with the same intensity.