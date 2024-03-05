Nation stands united to carry forward the development process: Corps Commanders

The Corps Commanders' Conference on Tuesday urged the proud nation to remain positive and united, and wholeheartedly participate in the progress and development of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Corps Commanders' Conference on Tuesday urged the proud nation to remain positive and united, and wholeheartedly participate in the progress and development of Pakistan.

The forum noted with concern the organised misinformation and fake news being spread by certain nefarious elements to sow despondency and divisions within the society.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 263rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada (martyrs), including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country.

The conference resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, would be dealt with full might of the state.

The COAS directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy.

The forum expressed concerns over continued repression of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and condemned the unabated human rights violations by India.

It reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally at all levels.

The forum also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza.

The COAS said,"The Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue.”

The forum appreciated the efforts of civil administration, law enforcement agencies and security forces for providing all-out assistance during the general elections in the light of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s guidelines for creating a safe & secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds.

The conference noted that the Armed Forces of Pakistan at a great peril to their Primary responsibility, provided security environment for the conduct of General Elections-24 as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process.

However, the forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media, especially social media, had been maligning the Armed Forces of Pakistan with unsubstantiated allegations of interference, which was highly deplorable.

"It’s unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability and public well-being, entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings," it added.

The forum emphasised that due legal processes be followed with evidence and proof rather than resorting to unconstitutional and uncalled for baseless political rhetoric and emotional outbursts.

It noted with satisfaction the smooth democratic transition of power at the Centre and provinces, hoping that the post elections environment would bring in desired political and economic stability resulting into peace and prosperity for the people.

The forum expressed that it strongly believed that democratic consolidation was the way forward for the country.

The conference affirmed that the military leadership was cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and threats, and "it remains committed to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with support of the resilient people of Pakistan".

The forum reiterated to continue providing full support to the government in combating security threats and uplifting the socioeconomic growth in the country, including wholehearted assistance in curbing all illegal activities including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of One Document Regime and respectable & safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

In line with the prime minister's resolve, the forum committed that planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators and desecrators of Shuhada monuments and attackers of military installations on 9th May, would certainly be brought to justice under the relevant provisions of the law and Constitution.

In that regard, it added, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation were absolutely futile and only part of an organised campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place.

The participants affirmed that the Pakistan Army would continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way in its journey towards enduring stability, prosperity and security.

The COAS stressed on field commanders to continue maintaining high standards of professionalism, operational preparedness and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.