Nation will no longer accept "one-man show", says Atta Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar, while emphasizing the need for a full court bench to hear the PTI's petition against the deferment of elections in KP and Punjab, said that the nation would no longer accept the "one-man show"

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court building on Friday, he added that they aim to restore the dignity of the apex court and the formation of a full court has become necessary; failing to do so will only prolong the matter.

Atta Tarar raised concerns about the reputation of the institution if the benches continue to be broken and constituted like this. He believed that the "Chief Justice should have formed a full court bench" and claimed that the entire nation was saddened by what's happening in the top court.

At the same time, he noted that lawyers had reservations about today's bench, and the objection was raised after the formation of the bench.

The PM aide also criticized the negation of judges' orders through circulars before the hearing. He argued that if such decisions continued to be made, it would negatively impact the institution's reputation. He urged Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and political leaders to resolve all problems through consultation while emphasizing that the nation was already suffering from problems, so it was essential to "sit together and solve the problems."