National Assembl session starts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The proceedings of the National Assembly session started on Saturday with the the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi moved the resolution for vote of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister, in the resolution, said,"The House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."Earlier, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser apprised the members about the process of participation in the vote of confidence.