UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembl Session Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:56 PM

National Assembl session starts

Started on Saturday with the the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The proceedings of the National Assembly session started on Saturday with the the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi moved the resolution for vote of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister, in the resolution, said,"The House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."Earlier, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser apprised the members about the process of participation in the vote of confidence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Vote From

Recent Stories

Salman Iqbal says he suggested PCB to shift PSL 6t ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Reports Over 11,000 New Coronavirus Cases, ..

5 minutes ago

Sistani tells Pope Iraq Christians should live in ..

5 minutes ago

Stern action to be taken against shopkeepers viola ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Delegation lauded the efforts of the MoIT R ..

26 minutes ago

Shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs breach

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.