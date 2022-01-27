National Assembly body approves PSDP Aviation projects for year 2022-23

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 07:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Aviation on Thursday reviewed the ongoing and upcoming projects of the Ministry in detail and approved all the projects of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2022-2023.

The committee meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhary received a briefing regarding the PSDP for the Financial Year 2022-23, as it is mandatory under rule 201 (6) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly,2017.

While taking a briefing on the issue of bird strikes with aircrafts in Pakistan, the committee was informed that it was one of the most unavoidable issues being faced by flights, as both, the birds and airplanes had been meant to fly and collision between them is a common event in Pakistan as well as globally.

However, the committee recommended that the Ministry may create a liaison mechanism with the respective building control authorities in that regard so that the same issue might be mitigated more efficiently.

The committee showed its satisfaction with the existing mechanism of the Ministry for tackling the issue.

The meeting was attended by MNAs MS Saira Bano, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Ms. Munawara Bibi Baloch, Ms. Asma Qadeer, Jai Parkash, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam, Dr. Darshan, and Kamal Uddin.

