National Assembly must not be used to protect looters, criminals:Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the forum of National Assembly should not be used to protect the criminals and looters of the country.

Taking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar was being pressurized by the opposition for issuance of production orders of the arrested plunderers so that the investigation could not be completed.

The minister said that same thing was happened in the case of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif that why investigation against him not yet completed.

Fawad said that Speaker has sought legal opinion from the Ministry of Law and Justice in this regard.

He said that federation's money was transferred to Sindh where it had been shifted to different countries of the world in the account of President Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari.

The minister said the opposition was demanding to issue production orders of Asif Zardari only to create hurdle in the smooth investigation against the plunderer, who looted the national exchequer.

Chaudhry Fawad said that it was a good will gesture in the country that big fish who looted the money of poor people, were in jails and the government would not compromise on the accountability.

He said that investigations against Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar would be initiated soon as there was positive progress with UK government in this regard.

The minister said that recovery from the plunderers would be started soon which would be big achievement of the government.

To a question, Fawad said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (London) leader Altaf Hussain was arrested by UK Police who would also face the justice.

The minister urged the opposition parties in National Assembly that budget session should not be made arena of personal vendetta as whenever Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in the session, the opposition starts chanting slogans.

About the prime minister's recent visit to Kyrgyzstan, the minister said the conference of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was best forum utilized by Imran Khan to promote good relations with Russia.

The minister said that Pakistan would have to avail great opportunities with Russian government in the field of science and technology.

To another question, the minister said that Pakistan wants peace in the region, adding that Pulwama incident had exposed India.

"Peace is in the larger interest of people of both sides, he said.