National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Monday offered 'Fateha' for the martyred police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.