National Assembly passes two bills

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri says the government has held two sessions of dialogue with a people of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and the third will be held this evening to sort out the issue amicably.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) The National Assembly on Monday passed “The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020” and “The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020".

“The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020” aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad. In this respect it aims to establish a fund for these senior citizens as well as build and maintain old-age homes for the indigent senior citizens.

“The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020 proposes legal and institutional framework for the territorial jurisdiction of the Islamabad capital Territory to ensure that victims of domestic violence arc provided legal protection and relief and the perpetrators of this offence are punished.

Besides, five bills were introduced in the House, which include “The Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, “ The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, “ The Holy Quran [Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2021,” “The State Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2021” and “ The Jammu and Kashmir (Administration of Property) (amendment) Bill, 2021.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised voice for sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim un Nabiyeen at every world forums.

The House has been adjourned to meet again on Thursday at 2 pm.