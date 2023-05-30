UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Two Bills, Refers One Bill To Committee

Published May 30, 2023

National Assembly passes two bills, refers one bill to committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two private member's bill and referred one legislative proposal to the relevant standing committee.

JUI-F lawmaker James Iqbal sponsored the Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill, 2023 which is aimed to regulate the quality, standard, labeling, packing, manufacturing, storage, distribution and sales of general cosmetics.

The bill was presented in the House as reported by the relevant standing committee and was passed after incorporating two amendments.

Moved by a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmaker Zubaida Jalal, the Housed passed the Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The proposed amendment would achieve the objective of valuable participation of the people in rules making process, meaningful exercise of authority by the Minister-in-Charge to assume Primary responsibility for the disposal of business pertaining to his portfolio including rule making and efficient and effective parliamentary oversight relating to delegated legislation.

A bill – the National Institute of Technology Bill, 2023 – was referred to the relevant committee after its introduction in the House.

The bill was sponsored by five lawmakers including James Iqbal (JUI-F), Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das (PML-N), Syed Javed Hasnain (PMNL-N), Syed Imran Shahid Shah (PML-N) and Ch. Zulfiqar Bhinder.

Moved by PML-N Lawmaker Syed Javed Hasnain, the House passed a motion to refer the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to the joint sitting for consideration.

In addition, five reports of the Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) were presented in the House on the various matters referred to them.

