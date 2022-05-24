UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution Against Yasin Malik's Persecution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 08:58 PM

The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution, expressing solidarity with the family of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik who is being persecuted in a dubious and motivated case against him by the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution, presented by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said the house condemned the abhorrent attempt of the Indian government to deprive the Kashmiri people of their true leadership which is the blatant violation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

It said the struggle for the right of self-determination in Kashmiris was indigenous and could not be dampened by the draconian strong-arm tactics of the Indian government.

Besides asking the government for taking immediate steps on the matter, the National Assembly urged the international community to counsel India to drop all fabricated charges against all political leaders of the IIOJK including Yasin Malik, and ensure their safety and well-being.

The resolution said the Indian government should arrange a meeting of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik with his spouse Mushall Mullick along with his 10-year-old daughter.

The House asked the Indian government to stop human rights violations in Kashmir, lift the brutal military siege, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with their aspirations and relevant United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

