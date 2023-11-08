National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf lauds security forces for Chitral operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has lauded security forces for a successful operation against terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chitral district.

The NA speaker in a statement, issued here on Wednesday said the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He said security forces are fully capable of thwarting nefarious designs of evil elements with iron hands.

"We will end the scourge of terrorism soon with joint efforts," he remarked.