National Assembly Speaker, UAE envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday held a meeting with ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi here and discussed matters of bilateral interest and regional situation.

The speaker said both countries had shared history, culture and religion and they need to further expand their existing relations.

He said Pakistan was thankful to UAE for its support at the platform of FATF.

He raised the issue of Kashmir and said India had made the life of Kashmiris miserable with the unending curfew and lockdown.

The ambassador said the UAE valued its ties with Pakistan whose economic stability was important for the region.

He said the UAE wanted to cooperate with Pakistan in different sectors of the economy.