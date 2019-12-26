The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy expressed annoyance on the continuous load shedding of Gas in different parts of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy expressed annoyance on the continuous load shedding of Gas in different parts of the country.The meeting of the committee was held at parliament under the chairmanship of MNA, Dr.

Imran Khattak.The Ministry of Energy said that due to the current cold spell, the consumption of the gas has been increased and the companies have to adjust the gas supply to the domestic consumers as well as to the Power sector, in spite of the fact that 11.6% of more gas has been injected in the system.

The committee directed the secretary of the ministry to address the concerns of the people as well as elected representatives on priority regarding their development schemes.

The committee directed the ministry to complete the process of shifting the head office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to Islamabad without any further delay.The committee was angered on the absence of secretary Power Division without any justification or reason.

The Committee took exception of it and referred the matter to the Speaker as it tantamount to the breach of privilege of the standing committee.