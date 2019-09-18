UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Commission For Human Development (NCHD) Enrollment Seminar Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:50 AM

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) enrollment seminar held

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organized a seminar to highlight importance of enrollment at educational institutions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organized a seminar to highlight importance of enrollment at educational institutions.

Chief Executive Officer, Education Development Authority, Zahoor Ahmed Chohan was chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the seminar, he said that it was duty of teachers, parents and civil society to play their due role to increase number of students at schools. "Teachers, parents and civil society should play their significant role to bring maximum number of children at schools," he said.

Deputy Director, NCHD, Mian Abdul Ghaffar said that NCHD would help educational institutions in efforts being made to bring children to schools who were still out of schools. "All stakeholders will have to join hands to spread education in the society by increasing number of students at schools," he said.

Related Topics

Education Civil Society All

Recent Stories

Celebrating its 10th year, Ice Warrior Challenge p ..

13 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the New S1 for Rs. 35,999 Undisputed ..

13 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps 10-day winning streak

4 minutes ago

Japan stuns Pakistan at Asian Men's Volleyball Cha ..

4 minutes ago

Modi can't defeat Kashmiris courage: PTI leader

29 minutes ago

China hopes for peaceful resolution of Kashmir iss ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.