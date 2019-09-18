National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) enrollment seminar held

(@FahadShabbir)

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organized a seminar to highlight importance of enrollment at educational institutions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) organized a seminar to highlight importance of enrollment at educational institutions.

Chief Executive Officer, Education Development Authority, Zahoor Ahmed Chohan was chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the seminar, he said that it was duty of teachers, parents and civil society to play their due role to increase number of students at schools. "Teachers, parents and civil society should play their significant role to bring maximum number of children at schools," he said.

Deputy Director, NCHD, Mian Abdul Ghaffar said that NCHD would help educational institutions in efforts being made to bring children to schools who were still out of schools. "All stakeholders will have to join hands to spread education in the society by increasing number of students at schools," he said.