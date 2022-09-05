National Defense day , vital in history of Pakistan: says CM Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that the September 6 was very important in the history of Pakistan and we have to maintain the same spirit and determination for the protection, integrity and defense of our beloved homeland which was demonstrated by the entire nation during the war of September 6, 1965

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said that the September 6 was very important in the history of Pakistan and we have to maintain the same spirit and determination for the protection, integrity and defense of our beloved homeland which was demonstrated by the entire nation during the war of September 6, 1965.

in his message on the occasion of Defense Day, he said"The day our armed forces and the entire nation came together to prove that arms or numbers are mean nothing in the face of the power of unity and faith." He said that it was a historic day when our forces uprooted the enemy's footholds and became a leaden wall to defend the motherland, despite being outnumbered and lacking in war equipment, our forces had showed great courage and bravery on the same day.

The Pakistan Army successfully defended the geographical borders of the country and foiled the nefarious intentions of the Indian forces, he mentioned.

The Chief Minister said that since the establishment of Pakistan till today, our brave forces have made eternal sacrifices for the country and the nation and have always kept the country safe from the evil eyes of the enemies.

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the Defense Day was a renewal of the pledge that we would not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain and would always play our role collectively as patriotic Pakistanis for the defense, development, integrity and stability of our country.

He said that due to the recent flood situation, extensive damage has been caused in the province and most of the districts of the province have been declared as calamities, for which we as a united nation have to fulfill our responsibilities to compensate the losses of the affected people.

He said that the affected people were our own people and we could continue to help our affected brothers with the same spirit and unity with the support of the public.

He said that the people of Balochistan could never forget the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army in rescuing the flood-affected people, in which the best officers of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives.

"The martyrdom of military officers in the tragic accident of the helicopter is a proof of the selfless love of the Pakistan Army for the nation. Their Names will be written in golden letters", he said.

He said that Pakistan Army, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) district administration was fully engaged in the relief, assistance and rehabilitation works of the affected people saying that we would not leave our affected brothers alone in this hour of difficulty.

The Chief Minister has prayed that Allah Almighty would help and guide us in this difficult time.