UrduPoint.com

National Flag Hoisted At Pakistan House To Mark 'Pakistan Day' In N.Y.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 10:04 PM

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark 'Pakistan day' in N.Y.

The national flag on Thursday was unfurled at the Pakistan House, which houses the country's Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General in New York, at a simple ceremony to celebrate the 83rd Pakistan day

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The national flag on Thursday was unfurled at the Pakistan House, which houses the country's Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General in New York, at a simple ceremony to celebrate the 83rd Pakistan day.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, and, as Pakistan's Ambassador Munir Akram hoisted the green crescent and star, the national anthem was played.

Consul General Ayesha Ali then read out the message of President Arif Alvi, and Ambassador Aamir Khan, the deputy permanent representative to the UN, delivered the message of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jibran Durrani of the Pakistan Mission moderated the ceremony, which was attended by members of the mission and the consulate general.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram highlighted the importance of the Lahore Resolution which led to the establishment of Pakistan. He paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the sub-continent for the freedom movement.

"On Pakistan Day, we cannot forget the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. "As we witness the suffering of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, living under Indian occupation, as we see the officially sanctioned discrimination and violence against the 200 million Muslims of India, we cannot but express our gratitude, and the gratitude of our children and their children, for the freedoms that we � Pakistanis � enjoy in our sovereign and independent state." Ambassador Akram expressed his appreciation for the work being done by officials of the Pakistan Mission and the Consulate General New York, saying, "I will say with all modesty that we have established a standard of performance, which does credit to Pakistan, and I thank all of you and to the hard work that all of you put in every day".

Pakistan, he said, enjoys huge respect at the United Nations, for the positive role it plays in all its fora.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Pakistan Day Aamir Khan Jammu New York Muslim All Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend DFDF&#039;s achievements at fu ..

7 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extr ..

Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extraordinary to Achieve Militaril ..

3 minutes ago
 Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey ..

Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey, Europe

3 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transactions Thursday

37 minutes ago
 US Prepared to Double Defense Budget if Conflict G ..

US Prepared to Double Defense Budget if Conflict Goes Beyond Ukraine - Top Gener ..

3 minutes ago
 US Demands to Sell TikTok to Undermine Investor Tr ..

US Demands to Sell TikTok to Undermine Investor Trust Worldwide - Chinese Minist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.