National flag unfurled at SNGPL head office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Head Office here on Sunday to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

SNGPL Managing Director Ali J Hamdani unfurled the national flag.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director Ali J Hamdani paid homage to Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and other leaders of Pakistan Movement for their role in achieving a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

He said that Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah believed in peaceful political struggle for freedom.

As a utility company, it was responsibility of the SNGPL to serve millions of people, he said and added the company needs to further improve its customer services in order to serve the consumers more effectively.

Sharing various measures taken to tackle depleting gas reserves in the country, the MD said the company was laying network from the recently explored gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said the SNGPL was moving towards digitization of its internal business processes and customer services. He expressed the hope that it would improve the work flow and ensure the transparency of operations.

The SNGPL MD said that salaries of executives had been revised while giving special relief to junior executives. He said the incentive would prove as a relief for hardworking executives.

The SNGPL believed in the promotion of gender diversity and currently there were manyfemale colleagues who were working at the decision-making positions, he added.

Later, SNGPL MD Ali J Hamdani planted a sapling.