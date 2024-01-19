(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Jammu Kashmir National Front, while urging Kashmiri masses to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day, has said that the fascist country that has usurped the fundamental rights of the people of Indian illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has no justification whatsoever to celebrate Republic Day.

Denouncing India’s illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Front spokesman Haseeb Wani said, “Since the past several decades, Indian occupation forces have been grossly involved in trampling down the fundamental political and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people," according to a press release issued here.

“Notwithstanding their commitments to holding a free, fair, and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir decide their political fate, the Indian rulers have chosen a violent path to suppress by dint of force the aspirations of Kashmiri people," he said, adding that it was incumbent upon the international community to take serious notice of the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and its belligerent occupation of Kashmir, which he said has been a major cause and consequence of unrest in the region.

Reiterating his party’s full support for the APHC call for a strike on January 26, the spokesman appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe a complete strike on the day to convey to the world that India's illegal occupation was not acceptable to them.

Recalling the dreadful massacre of innocent civilians at Handwara by the Indian army, he said that the massacre of 21 unarmed protesters by the Border Security Force of India in north Kashmir's Handwara town on January 25, 1990, was the most shocking example of Indian state terrorism.

Demanding an independent probe into the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice, he regrettably noted that those involved in this beastly act were let off scot-free.