National Front Appeals Kashmiris To Observe India's Republic Day As 'Black Day'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Jammu Kashmir National Front, while urging Kashmiri masses to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day, has said that the fascist country that has usurped the fundamental rights of the people of Indian illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has no justification whatsoever to celebrate Republic Day.
Denouncing India’s illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Front spokesman Haseeb Wani said, “Since the past several decades, Indian occupation forces have been grossly involved in trampling down the fundamental political and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people," according to a press release issued here.
“Notwithstanding their commitments to holding a free, fair, and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir decide their political fate, the Indian rulers have chosen a violent path to suppress by dint of force the aspirations of Kashmiri people," he said, adding that it was incumbent upon the international community to take serious notice of the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and its belligerent occupation of Kashmir, which he said has been a major cause and consequence of unrest in the region.
Reiterating his party’s full support for the APHC call for a strike on January 26, the spokesman appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe a complete strike on the day to convey to the world that India's illegal occupation was not acceptable to them.
Recalling the dreadful massacre of innocent civilians at Handwara by the Indian army, he said that the massacre of 21 unarmed protesters by the Border Security Force of India in north Kashmir's Handwara town on January 25, 1990, was the most shocking example of Indian state terrorism.
Demanding an independent probe into the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice, he regrettably noted that those involved in this beastly act were let off scot-free.
Recent Stories
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal fuel recovered during police crackdown in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
PML-N likely to unveil its written manifesto in next couple of days: Irfan Siddiqui10 minutes ago
-
Indian forces have intensified atrocities in IIOJK ahead of India’s R-Day: APHC30 minutes ago
-
Four bike rider fall into canal30 minutes ago
-
Mother, two children injured in LPG cylinder blast1 hour ago
-
6000kg mislabeled cooking oil, 800 litres adulterated milk discarded1 hour ago
-
Several passengers injured in Pattoki accident2 hours ago
-
Mother, two kids suffer burns in gas cylinder blast2 hours ago
-
In "positive exchanges" Pak, Iran diplomats emphasise dialogue, brotherhood2 hours ago
-
Pak-US relations set on boosting economy, trade: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
PMSA saves seriously ill fisherman at sea, transfers to hospital11 hours ago
-
Ambassador commends EU Parliament for condemning human rights abuses in IIOJK12 hours ago