National Logistics Corporation, National Anti-Money Laundering, Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bills introduced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :As many as two bills including the National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023 and the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority Bill, 2023 were introduced in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The bills were introduced by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in the House respectively.

Meanwhile, three reports of various standing committees including Information and Broadcasting and Inter-Provincial Coordination were present in the House.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on behalf of Chairperson Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Javaria Zafar Aheer presented the reports on the Bill to amend the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 (The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023) and on the Bill to amend Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Books Registration Ordinance, 2002) (The Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023) in the house.

Similarly, Chairman Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination Nawab Sher presented the report on the Bill to provide for the establishment, administration and management of the affairs of the Gun and Country Club in Islamabad (The Gun and Country Club Bill, 2023.