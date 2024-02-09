National Party Candidate Rehmat Ali wins PB-30 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) National Party candidate Rehmat Ali has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-30, Panjgur by securing 9,690 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was the candidate of Balochistan National Party (Awami) Shakeel Ahmed who bagged 8,349 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 31.07 per cent.