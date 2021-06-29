National Security Issues Require "whole Of Nation" Approach: Mushahid

Chairman Senate Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Tuesday underlined that issues on defence and national security required a "whole of nation" approach since the role of the armed forces, the government, parliament, people, media and political parties was inextricably intertwined to achieve common national goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Tuesday underlined that issues on defence and national security required a "whole of nation" approach since the role of the armed forces, the government, parliament, people, media and political parties was inextricably intertwined to achieve common national goals.

The Senate Committee on Defence and National Security met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and received a comprehensive briefing from the Ministry of Defence, which lasted for almost three hours.

At the outset of the meeting, in his opening remarks, Senator Mushahid Husssain Sayed and other members of the committee offered Fateha for the soldiers, civilians and officers, who have sacrificed their lives in defence of the motherland. He also paid tributes to his predecessor, Senator Walid Iqbal, for his positive role.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the Committee on Defence and National Security would function above party lines with a national perspective that sought to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan's defence and national security, while also acting as a bridge between 'khaki and mufti' in promoting intra-institutional harmony.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also underlined that in Pakistan's transition from geo-politics to geo-economics, the notion of national security could no longer be confined to military components alone like tanks, planes or military equipment.

But, he added, it has to be based on the notion of human security making people as the pivot of defence and national security incorporating such areas like economy, health, population planning, climate change, food and water scarcity.

On related issues, the committee also underlined the need that the two percent disability quota be fully implemented in the Ministry of Defence in letter and spirit.

Secretary Defence committed to comply with the direction.

Senator Mushahid Hussain conveyed the sense of the committee to the Ministry of Defence that in future, the Minister of Defence should also be present during meetings of the committee.

The meeting received a detailed briefing on the working of the three services and the functions of the Ministry of Defence and in this regard, the members of the committee had a proactive participation in the hour long question and answer session.

Unanimously adopting the Work Plan for 2021, the committee underlined that it would work closely with the Ministry of Defence to ensure the implementation of the 14-point work plan.

The meeting was attended by Senators Faisal Javed. Mushtaq Ahmad, Hidayatullah, Walid Iqbal, Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi, Dr. Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur and Palwasha Khan and Secretary of the Committee, Maor (R) Husnain Haider. The Ministry of Defence was represented by Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Mian Hilal Hussain, Additional Secretary Major General Khurram Nawaz Khan and Additional Secretary Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad.